PharmChem (OTCMKTS:PCHM) Trading 6.4% Higher

PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. 14,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 5,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12.

PharmChem Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCHM)

PharmChem, Inc provides PharmChek Sweat Patch that is used to detect drugs of abuse. Its PharmChek Sweat Patch uses sweat as the source and offers alternative to urine testing for cocaine, opiates, amphetamines, PCP, and marijuana. The company is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

