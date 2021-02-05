Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Boosted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 288.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.23. The company had a trading volume of 161,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

