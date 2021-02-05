Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Shares Down 9.3%

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) dropped 9.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 679,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 699,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. The company has a market cap of $19.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.37% of Phio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

