Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited (PCO.V) (CVE:PCO) Shares Down 25.3%

Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited (PCO.V) (CVE:PCO)’s stock price fell 25.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.37. The firm has a market cap of C$6.54 million and a P/E ratio of -7.65.

About Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited (PCO.V) (CVE:PCO)

Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited holds non-controlling equity investment positions in public companies. The company also holds minority interest investments in mature gas fields in Western Canada. Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

