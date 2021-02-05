Phoenix Global Achieves Market Cap of $19.56 Million (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Phoenix Global has a total market capitalization of $19.56 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded up 63.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenix Global token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00069261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00174151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.54 or 0.01357324 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.84 or 0.07320367 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00060682 BTC.

Phoenix Global Profile

PHB is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,455,449,177 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Phoenix Global Token Trading

Phoenix Global can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

