Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Shares Up 17.9%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s stock price shot up 17.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.65. 3,163,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 302% from the average session volume of 787,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $120.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the third quarter worth $28,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the third quarter worth $161,000. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 59.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 73,851 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 21.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 223,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 170.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 162,352 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.