PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Reaches $0.0335 on Exchanges

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $111,774.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00055668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00179337 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00068861 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00082813 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00236984 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00046600 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Token Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

PhoenixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.