Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Phore has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $5,728.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000246 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00018535 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,192,028 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

