Pi Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$16.65 price target on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIL. Desjardins cut SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital raised their price objective on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Beacon Securities upgraded SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.35.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) stock traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.07. 613,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,416. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -19.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.49. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.50 and a twelve month high of C$16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 29.34 and a current ratio of 29.69.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

