PIBBLE One Day Volume Reaches $98,140.00 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. PIBBLE has a market cap of $2.32 million and $98,140.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00063880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.40 or 0.01198158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00052961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.57 or 0.06104819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00035948 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00020092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000169 BTC.

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIBBLE (PIB) is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,330,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.