PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Hits $1.79

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00004604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $12.17 million and approximately $735,320.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00053685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00170932 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00066956 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00080473 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00230685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00045196 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 74,834,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

