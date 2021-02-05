Pillar (PLR) Market Cap Reaches $7.06 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Pillar has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Pillar token can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Pillar has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and $125.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00063880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.40 or 0.01198158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00052961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.57 or 0.06104819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00035948 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00020092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Pillar Profile

PLR is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.