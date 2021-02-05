Pillar (PLR) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Pillar has a market cap of $6.99 million and $3,561.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00069217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $499.52 or 0.01321736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.41 or 0.06851596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006531 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00055691 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00039938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00017923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.