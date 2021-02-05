PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.61

Shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.61 and last traded at $54.61, with a volume of 80755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average is $53.89.

Get PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 466,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,264,000 after purchasing an additional 112,428 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $10,521,000. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 64,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.