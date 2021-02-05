Pinkcoin (PINK) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $52,347.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.24 or 0.00316644 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00036072 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003508 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $640.32 or 0.01700341 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000057 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,130,199 coins and its circulating supply is 424,869,763 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

