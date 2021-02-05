Pinkcoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.08 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $52,347.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.24 or 0.00316644 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00036072 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003508 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $640.32 or 0.01700341 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000057 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,130,199 coins and its circulating supply is 424,869,763 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

