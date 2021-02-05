Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Sells $438,480.00 in Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $438,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,407.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.18. 209,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,731. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

