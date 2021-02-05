Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $107.50 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $85.00 to $107.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.10% from the stock’s current price.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.26.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $77.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.63 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $79.15.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $7,719,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,158,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,590.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,284,540 shares of company stock valued at $155,469,594 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

