Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.79.

PINS traded up $3.94 on Friday, reaching $81.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,412,564. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $79.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.63. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,158,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,590.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,284,540 shares of company stock valued at $155,469,594 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,478,000 after buying an additional 6,954,136 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $148,502,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $134,689,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 63.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,509,000 after buying an additional 2,360,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 148.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,434,000 after buying an additional 1,516,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

