Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%.

PINS stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,412,564. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.42 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $79.15.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,158,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,590.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 19,750 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,283,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,284,540 shares of company stock valued at $155,469,594.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.31.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

