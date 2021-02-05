Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Up 5.3% on Strong Earnings

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $86.49 and last traded at $81.96. 46,009,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 12,883,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.84.

The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinterest to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. 140166 lifted their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.79.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $4,116,589.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,920.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,284,540 shares of company stock valued at $155,469,594.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 488.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.78 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

