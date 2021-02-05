Piper Sandler Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Electronic Arts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Kim now anticipates that the game software company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ FY2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.16.

EA stock opened at $138.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.19 and its 200 day moving average is $133.80. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $150.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,802.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

