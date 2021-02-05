Piper Sandler Comments on Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ICE. Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

NYSE:ICE opened at $114.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.22. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,815.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

