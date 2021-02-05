Piper Sandler Comments on Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kinder Morgan in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

KMI opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,869,647,000 after buying an additional 642,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,283,000 after buying an additional 783,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,774,000 after buying an additional 1,462,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,648,000 after buying an additional 203,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,171,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,743,000 after buying an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

