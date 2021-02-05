Piper Sandler Comments on Sysco Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sysco in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.52 on Friday. Sysco has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $79.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $66.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,092.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sysco by 135.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after buying an additional 6,054,679 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth $144,093,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,286,000 after buying an additional 1,460,647 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Sysco by 46.1% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,741,000 after buying an additional 916,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $51,148,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 over the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

