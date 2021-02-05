Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Announces Earnings Results

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%.

Piper Sandler Companies stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.25. 779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $106.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.03.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

