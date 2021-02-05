Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,317,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4,638.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,620,000 after acquiring an additional 263,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $99.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $106.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.03.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.