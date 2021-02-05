Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LESL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

Leslie’s stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,200. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 68.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $381.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,286,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

