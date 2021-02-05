Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $109.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.76% from the company’s previous close.

PFSI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.22.

PFSI traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,288. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $773,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 30,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $1,690,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,215 shares of company stock valued at $12,964,933 in the last ninety days. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. AJO LP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,405,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,383,000 after purchasing an additional 313,878 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 449,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 269,019 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,868,000 after purchasing an additional 201,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 182,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

