Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FCCY. Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of FCCY stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $174.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,322 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 163.3% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the third quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

