Piper Sandler Weighs in on Horace Mann Educators Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Horace Mann Educators in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $140,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $140,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,668 shares of company stock valued at $562,028 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,960,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,089,000 after buying an additional 96,213 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,263,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,617,000 after buying an additional 225,991 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,402,000 after buying an additional 71,144 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 23.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 869,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,045,000 after buying an additional 167,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 432,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after buying an additional 18,055 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.