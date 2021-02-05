PiplCoin (PIPL) Price Hits $0.0008

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One PiplCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $135,697.63 and approximately $6.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00064247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.95 or 0.01220327 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00053827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.82 or 0.06089137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00036286 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000169 BTC.

PiplCoin Coin Profile

PiplCoin (CRYPTO:PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

PiplCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

