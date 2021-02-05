Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $21.28 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.69 or 0.00243386 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00091839 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00031552 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000535 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 145.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 176,970,515 coins and its circulating supply is 173,140,983 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.