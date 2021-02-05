Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 32.6% Lower This Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $17.44 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.43 or 0.00245624 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00100379 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00029935 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000566 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 176,970,515 coins and its circulating supply is 173,140,983 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

