PIVX (PIVX) Market Cap Hits $37.33 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001474 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PIVX has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $37.33 million and $4.59 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001816 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,147,890 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

