Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Up 5%

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)’s stock price shot up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.24 and last traded at $77.79. 3,163,440 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 1,579,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.07.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLNT. BNP Paribas began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.06.
The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,147.74, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75.
In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $4,277,624.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $3,239,851.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,703 shares of company stock worth $38,517,224. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
