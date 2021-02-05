Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Up 5%

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)’s stock price shot up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.24 and last traded at $77.79. 3,163,440 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 1,579,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLNT. BNP Paribas began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.06.

The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,147.74, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $4,277,624.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $3,239,851.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,703 shares of company stock worth $38,517,224. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

