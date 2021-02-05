Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Shares Up 19.1% on Earnings Beat

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) shares traded up 19.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $50.89 and last traded at $41.85. 3,013,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 384% from the average session volume of 623,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLT shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,625,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,060,000 after acquiring an additional 154,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 55,807 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 141,427 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plantronics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plantronics by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 415,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 295,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29.

Plantronics Company Profile (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

