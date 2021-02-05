PlayGame (PXG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $46,002.01 and $452.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00068845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.19 or 0.01321981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00062014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,677.91 or 0.06966221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006324 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00039239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017503 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00021195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

PlayGame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

