Playkey (PKT) Market Cap Tops $176,432.97

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Playkey has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Playkey token can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Playkey has a total market cap of $176,432.97 and approximately $68,829.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00069329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $511.51 or 0.01360038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,768.18 or 0.07360183 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006336 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00039895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00017835 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00020836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Playkey Profile

PKT is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Playkey

