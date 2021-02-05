Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Shares Up 5.4%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.75. 319,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 479,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSTV. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.29% of Plus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.