Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Shares Up 5.4%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.75. 319,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 479,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.
Several research firms have issued reports on PSTV. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 20th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.34.
About Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.
Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.