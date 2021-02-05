pNetwork Market Cap Reaches $20.44 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, pNetwork has traded up 73.1% against the U.S. dollar. One pNetwork token can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002155 BTC on popular exchanges. pNetwork has a market cap of $20.44 million and approximately $11.94 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00069454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $515.23 or 0.01365069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,775.18 or 0.07352730 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00060675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006356 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00040113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00020883 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 70,958,129 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,126,162 tokens. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network

pNetwork Token Trading

pNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.