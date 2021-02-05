Po.et Market Cap Hits $361,842.18 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Po.et has a market cap of $361,842.18 and $3,058.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Po.et has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Po.et alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00063880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.40 or 0.01198158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00052961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.57 or 0.06104819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00035948 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00020092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The official website for Po.et is po.et

Po.et Token Trading

Po.et can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Po.et Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Po.et and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.