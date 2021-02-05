Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $144.18

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.18 and traded as high as $144.50. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at $142.50, with a volume of 582,812 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £176.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 144.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 121.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s payout ratio is presently -15.81%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

