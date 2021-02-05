Polis Price Reaches $0.73 on Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Polis has a total market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $16,209.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis token can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Token Trading

Polis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

