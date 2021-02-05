Polkadot 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.56 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Polkadot has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for about $20.14 or 0.00051451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion and approximately $3.56 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00165637 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00063375 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00077408 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00228078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00042117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00061930 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,041,231,021 coins and its circulating supply is 907,342,012 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

Polkadot can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.