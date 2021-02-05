Polkastarter Achieves Market Capitalization of $111.00 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Polkastarter token can now be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00005262 BTC on exchanges. Polkastarter has a market cap of $111.00 million and approximately $47.59 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded 76.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00167663 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00066719 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00082340 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00238815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00045492 BTC.

About Polkastarter

Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,090,000 tokens. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

Polkastarter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

