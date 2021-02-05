Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) (LON:POLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) (LON:POLY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,977.80 ($25.84).

POLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) from GBX 2,225 ($29.07) to GBX 2,480 ($32.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,310 ($30.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of POLY stock opened at GBX 1,631.50 ($21.32) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,692.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,769.37. Polymetal International plc has a 52 week low of GBX 990.20 ($12.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.53.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

