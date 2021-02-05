PolySwarm (NCT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $49,763.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $6.00 million and $49,763.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00068940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.82 or 0.01369151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.77 or 0.07577717 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00056065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006350 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00040502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00017843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (NCT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.