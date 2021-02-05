Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.94 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 62% higher against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $16.94 million and $22.60 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $26.16 or 0.00069385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00056050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00170817 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00067875 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00082878 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00237791 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045849 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

