Poplar Forest Capital LLC Invests $17.72 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 287,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,715,000. Citigroup makes up approximately 2.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.71. 294,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,868,715. The stock has a market cap of $130.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

